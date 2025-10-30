India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 1, Live Updates: Pacer Anshul Kamboj has provided India A with their wicket as he dismissed Lesego Senokwane for duck. Currently, Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza are standing unbeaten for one-down South Africa A. India A skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa A in the first Unofficial Test in Bengaluru. The hosts have named Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Gurnoor Brar , among others in their Playing XI. On the other hand, the Proteas, led by Marques Ackerman, have included the experienced star Prenelan Subrayen in their Playing XI. The focus is entirely on the return of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is returning to competitive cricket after a three-month injury-enforced hiatus. (Live Scorecard)