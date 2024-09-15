Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India D Day 4 Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: India A Aim To Seal Victory Against India D On Day 4
India A vs India D Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India D will resume it's proceedings from 62/1 against India A on Day 4 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024
India A vs India D, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
India A vs India D Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India D will resume it's proceedings from 62/1 against India A on Day 4 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur. Ricky Bhui and Yash Dubey are standing unbeaten at the crease as India D need 426 runs to win this match. Earlier on Day 3, Tilak Varma scored 111 for India A as they set a huge target of 488 for India D. Opener and skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 56 runs and provided India A with a terrific start. (Live Scorecard)
Match 3, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
290/10 (84.3), 380/3d (98.0)
IND-D
183/10 (52.1), 68/1 (22.1)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India D won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.07
Batsman
Yash Dubey
17 (72)
Ricky Bhui
48* (59)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
19/1 (6)
Prasidh Krishna
17/0 (6.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
India A India D Ricky Bhui Sarfaraz Khan Shreyas Iyer Mayank Agarwal Duleep Trophy Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India A vs India D, Match 3 Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
IND A vs IND D, Duleep Trophy, Live Update
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid on.
Four! Played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run.