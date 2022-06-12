South Africa will look to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India when both teams face each other on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. In the first game of the series, the Proteas had outclassed the hosts by seven wickets as they chased down 212 with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is on the cusp of becoming just the second wicketkeeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format of the game.

Quinton de Kock is just one catch away from registering 50 catches in T20Is, and if he manages to achieve the feat, he will become the second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to achieve the feat.

The left-handed batter is also just two sixes away from registering 300 maximums in the shortest format, across all games (domestic and international).

In the first T20I, India had posted 211/4 in 20 overs, owing to Ishan Kishan's knock of 76 runs. Hardik Pandya also scored a quickfire 31 off 12 balls to take India's total past the 200-run mark.

However, the total did not prove to be enough as Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller had put on 131 runs for the fourth wicket, and the duo ended India's hopes of registering most T20I wins on a trot.

Dussen and Miller remained unbeaten on 75 and 64, respectively. Shreyas Iyer had dropped Dussen's catch in the 16th over of the innings, and the right-handed batter made the hosts pay.