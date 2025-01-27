British rock band, and Coldplay concluded its India journey as part of the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. After enthralling the fans for three days in Mumbai, Coldplay played in Ahmedabad in a two-day concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the final day, which was also streamed live, the band dropped a big surprise by getting Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to arrive at the venue. On the spot, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin, also dedicated a special song for Bumrah.

"Jasprit, Jasprit, wellll… Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, we do not enjoy watching you destroy, England, with wicket, after wicket, after wicket," Chris Martin sang as Bumrah was showed on the giant screen at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

COLDPLAY HONOURING JASPRIT BUMRAH AT THE NARENDRA MODI STADIUM.



This isn't the first time that Coldplay has mentioned Bumrah at their concerts. During the Mumbai leg of their tour, Chris Martin played the clip of Bumrah dismissing England batter Ollie Pope during the Test series last year.

"With respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England," said Chris Martin.

Bumrah also responded to Martin's gesture on social media, saying: "This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned."

In the opening Coldplay concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lead singer Martin had joked that Bumrah was present backstage and had asked him to pause the concert for 15 minutes so that he could bowl to him.

The next day, however, Martin admitted that he had lied, and said that he had received a "serious message" from Bumrah. Then, as a tribute, Martin called Bumrah 'No. 1 in the world' and played a video on the giant screen of 'VBumrah dismissing Ollie Pope, drawing large cheers from the crowd.