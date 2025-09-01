Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq latest hundred could not prevent Yorkshire losing to Hampshire in a rain-affected semi-final of English cricket's One-Day Cup on Sunday. His fourth century in just eight tournament innings left Ul-Haq top of the 50-overs per side competition's batting standings with 688 runs at a stellar average of 98.28. Yorkshire went into the game knowing Ul-Haq would be unavailable for next month's final after he was summoned back by Pakistan ahead of a possible recall to the Test side for a series with South Africa.

But the 29-year-old left-hander bowed out in style, with his 105 the centrepiece of the hosts' 235-8 in 41 overs at Scarborough.

Yorkshire, however, still lost by 18 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for rain-affected matches.

Hampshire, with England's Liam Dawson making a superb white-ball best of 142 off just 116 balls after the south coast side collapsed to 78-4, had earlier posted a total of 304-6 in their full 50 overs.

Dawson, better known as a left-arm spinner, then took 2-55 as Hampshire secured their place in a September 20 final against Worcestershire at Trent Bridge after the Rapids won at home to Somerset.

Yorkshire were well-placed at 171-3 in the 31st over chasing a revised target of 254 in 41 overs following rain.

But they lost two wickets in a Scott Currie over, including the run out of Ul-Haq, and tight Hampshire bowling then prevented Yorkshire from reviving their innings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)