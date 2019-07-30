 
Imam-ul-Haq, Accused Of Multiple Affairs, Admits Mistake And Apologises To Pakistan Cricket Board

Updated: 30 July 2019 11:05 IST
After being accused of having multiple affairs by a Twitter user, Imam-ul-Haq admitted to his mistake and apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 305 runs in eight matches in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019. © AFP

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's opening batsman, was recently accused of having multiple affairs after a Twitter user on July 25 leaked various Whatsapp chats of the cricketer with several girls. The 23-year-old opening batsman "admitted his mistake" and apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "Imam was remorseful and has apologised for what all has happened and admitted his mistake. He said the matter got out of hand due to a misunderstanding," geo.tv quoted PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan as saying.

"But we told him in clear terms that, although this is his personal and private matter, we expect our players to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline," he added.

Wasim Khan added that the board takes these type of matters very seriously, saying centrally contracted players are expected to be more responsible.

"We don't like to comment on personal affairs of a player but we expect that our centrally contracted players will also show more responsibility being ambassadors of Pakistan cricket and Pakistan," Khan said.

"Hopefully we will not see such incidents again," he added.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq landed himself in a controversy after a Twitter user accused him of having affairs with several girls and cheating on them.

The user had leaked his WhatsApp chats with several girls alleging that the cricketer had exploited them.

Imam was the part of the Pakistani cricket team during the recently-concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup where Pakistan finished fifth in the points table, failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the showpiece event.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Highlights
  • Imam-ul-Haq admitted his mistake and apologised to PCB
  • Imam was accused of having multiple affairs by a Twitter user
  • PCB said centrally contracted players are expected to be more responsible
