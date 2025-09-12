Shubman Gill is a rising star in Indian cricket. The player was included in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and was also named the vice-captain. Gill came in to bat as an opener for India in their first game of the tournament, which was against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday. To accommodate him as an opener, Sanju Samson, India's regular opener in the T20I format before this, was pushed down the order. Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja pointed out "how extremely privileged" Gill is.

The 26-year-old Gill earned his spot back into India's T20I team after impressing with his batting and captaincy during the five-match Test series against England that concluded in August this year. Gill turned out to be the leading scorer in the series with 754 runs to his name. He averaged 75.40 with four centuries.

"He is the chosen one of Indian cricket. Everyone already has high expectations of him. He has a special talent; there is no two ways about it. If they have picked him ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, and as many felt, Sanju Samson, you can imagine how extremely privileged he is. And the only reason is that people think he is in it for the long haul. He has the consistency; is looked at as India's future captain. That's why he is getting advantages. That's the only pressure he will feel, of privilege, not about his place in the team," Jadeja said on Sony Sports Network.

Gill started his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 20 not out off nine balls as India outplayed UAE by 9 wickets. The right-handed batter smashed two fours and a six during the fiery knock. Chasing a paltry target of 58 runs, India reached home in just 4.3 overs.

"Whatever we saw from this little innings from him, he has repaid the faith. Because when you play eight batters, your own consistency won't matter. You are expected to do well, but that six that he hit, I think, going forward, his strike-rate will improve, but consistency might dip a little," Jadeja added.

India will next be up against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 14.