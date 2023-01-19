Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, is in favour of 'running out a batter at non-striker's end', but said that he wouldn't do it himself. Arjun, who shifted base to Goa from Mumbai to get more opportunities, slammed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut, emulating a feat achieved by his father Sachin. While the mode of dismissal -- run out at the non-striker's end -- has received mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity, Arjun feels that the bowlers are well within their rights to do so.

"I'm completely in favour of Mankading. It's in the Law. For the people who say it's against the spirit of the game, I disagree. I personally won't do it because I can't stop and remove the bails in my run up. It's too much effort and I won't waste my energy in it but if someone does it, I'm in favour of it," Arjun told CricketNext.

Tendulkar, who played two games for Mumbai during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, received a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from his home association Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), making him eligible to represent Goa.

Arjun had in September trained with Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, in Chandigarh.

He scored his maiden first-class century on his Ranji Trophy for Goa.

His father, Sachin, too had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, when he struck a century against Gujarat as a teenager.

(With AFP Inputs)

