A bizarre incident occurred recently during a County Championship game in England, in a match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. Lancashire bowler Tom Bailey had come out to bat, but was the subject of this unique circumstance. While trying to run two, Bailey's mobile phone slipped out of his trousers' pocket. The peculiar incident raised the question as to why Bailey had even taken his phone with him while batting. The internet was left both amused and shocked by the proceedings.

Bailey had come in to bat on the second day of the match, with Lancashire at 401/8, batting first. Bailey contributed 22 runs off 31 balls and remained unbeaten till the end.

Watch: Mobile phone slips out of player's pocket mid-match

The incident drew some interesting responses from fans on social media.

"Illegal, surely?" commented one user on X.

"But how is that allowed?" questioned another.

"This surely deserves to be reprimanded?" stated a third user.

But how that is allowed? — Abhinit (@KushwahaAbhinit) May 3, 2025

This surely deserves to be reprimanded? https://t.co/KrzTpWHr1Z — Rehan Shah (@dibblydobblr) May 3, 2025

Former England cricketer Alex Tudor also showed his disapproval of the incident with his reply to the video.

Bailey appeared to initially miss the fact that the phone had slipped out of his pocket. In fact, it was the Gloucestershire bowler who seemed to notice the incident. However, it is not known whether the phone was handed back to the player or confiscated by the umpire.

