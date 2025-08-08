After the India vs England Test series, the next big assignment for Shubman Gill and Co. will be the Asia Cup (to be played in a T20 format). Later in the year, India will play two Test series at home against West Indies and South Africa. After India's terrific display in England with a young team, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the side which will take the game forward in the country. In the midst of this a report has claimed that Shreyas Iyer will be in selected in all the three formats from now on.

Shreyas Iyer was India's top-scorer in the Champions Trophy (243 in 5 matches) win. Though, the Punjab Kings captain has represented India in all formats, currently he only plays in ODIs. However, that is going to change soon.

"We need Iyer's class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It's something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests - two each against West Indies and South Africa," sources told TOI.

The report further claimed that Rishabh Pant, who fractured his toe, will not only miss the Asia Cup but also another important event.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant won't require surgery after a toe fracture during the fourth Test in Manchester. However, Pant has been ruled out of action for at least six weeks. He will miss the Asia Cup and possibly the West Indies series," the source added.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming gesture, international cricketer Rishabh Pant has extended a helping hand to a student from an underprivileged family in Karnataka. Jyoti Kanabur Math, hailing from Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district, had secured admission to the first semester of the BCA course at BLD College, Jamkhandi. Despite scoring 85% in her PUC, financial constraints threatened to derail her academic aspirations, with her family unable to afford the 40,000 rupees admission fee.

When Jyoti was out of options , a well-wisher named Anil shared her story with few people in Bengaluru and it eventually came to the notice of Rishab pant through some cricketing circles.

Moved by her determination and struggle, Pant transferred 40,000 to the college to ensure Jyoti could continue her education without interruption.