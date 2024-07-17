The India vs Sri Lanka series that will start in the last week of July is going to herald a new era under Gautam Gambhir's coaching. Veteran stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20Is, which means that the team will bear a very fresh look. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. The ODI series holds extra significance as this series will mark the start of India's preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the 2027 ODI World Cup being the ultimate prize.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Hardik Pandya, one of the heroes of India's T20 World Cup victory last month will take a break during the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled in August, due to "personal reasons".

The official confirmed to PTI that Pandya has asked for leave and has already communicated this to regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is also taking a break from this series.

"The break from ODIs is for very personal reasons. Hardik doesn't have any fitness issue as is being floated in the media," the official said.

For the ODIs, KL Rahul, who led in the last ODI series in South Africa, and Gill are in contention for the leadership role.

Meanwhile, another report in the PTI has made a big claim. The report said Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the dark horse to become India's T20 captain till the 2026 World Cup and might just pip top contender Hardik Pandya, whose elevation from the vice-captain's position was being seen as a natural progression up until now.

Pandya made himself available for the shortest format games against Sri Lanka this month but it has emerged that Suryakumar, who captained India in eight T20Is against Australia and South Africa last year, is the preferred choice of new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

PTI said both Gambhir and Agarkar spoke to Pandya about this change of plan earlier this evening and explained to him that a long-term option was being finalised to ensure stability.

The T20 leadership role fell vacant after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to his international career in the shortest format following India's World Cup triumph last month in the West Indies.

With PTI inputs