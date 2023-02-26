Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to pay a big salary in order to attract a “former player of stature” towards the post of chief selector. During a recent interaction, Harbhajan explained that most former players are making money as an expert or a commentator and in that situation, only a good pay package can turn their mind towards the job of a selector. He also cited the example of a player like Virender Sehwag and said that the focus of the governing body should be towards forming a solid panel to guide the sport.

With top former cricketers being on commentary panels of broadcasters, the chief selector's role is not lucrative enough,” Harbhajan said during an Idea Exchange session of The Indian Express.

“A man with stature, one that has played the game quite often, will solve a lot of issues at the selector level. But why wouldn't they take up the opportunity? I'll give the example of Virender Sehwag. If you ask Virender Sehwag to become the chief selector, then the salary of that post needs to be analysed. I don't know how much the chief selector in India earns, but if Sehwag is in commentary or in other businesses around cricket, then it's likely he is earning more money. If you want Sehwag, a player with stature, for the chief selector's job, then spending money has to be key. If you don't spend money, then you will have to choose selectors from players who may have only played a year and might not be that big a name. If a man like Rahul Dravid is made the coach, then the chief selector must have the same stature as well – jiski awaaz mein dum ho, jiske wajood mein dum ho (whose voice and stature carry weight).”

When asked whether he will consider being the chief selector, Harbhajan had a very clear stance.

“Let's see. If things shape up moving forward, and coach and selector are equally paid, then why not? The job of the coach is to stay with the team and plan around the team. But team selection is also an equally important job. You have to pick and select the best players and if you don't select players that are needed by the coach or captain, then the chief selector's position doesn't have value.”

