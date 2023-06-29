There has been a overgrowing feeling that even to get a nod in Test cricket, one needs to have a solid IPL like Ruturaj Gaikwad had. Former India captain and BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly, though, disagrees with that notion. He said a prolific batter like Sarfaraz Khan, who could not do well in IPL, should get a chance to prove himself. "I think Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy. I think that's why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan. At some point he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in past three years," Ganguly told PTI.

"And same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran for the tons of runs he has scored in last five to six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they should get a chance in future. But Yashasvi Jaiswal is a good selection."

He has seen Sarfaraz from close quarters as Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals and he isn't amused with the perception that he can't play fast bowling. "If you don't play him (Sarfaraz) against fast bowling, how do you know?" he countered.

"If he had problems he wouldn't have scored so many runs all around (India). I personally feel he has no problems against fast bowling and he should be given an opportunity."

So does he feel that we need a big name as chairman to stand up to big names in the Indian team management. "I don't want to comment on that to be honest," Gamnguly replied.