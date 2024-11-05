Virat Kohli is 36 while Rohit Sharma is 37. In all probability, world cricket is seeing the final couple of years of the duo as active cricketers. After India's recent loss against New Zealand in a Test series at home, however, there have been calls from several quarters about the need to introspect regarding the team management's approach with respect to the senior duo. Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that if the duo don't score in the upcoming series against Australia, the clamour to overhaul the Indian team will only grow.

"It's ticking for everybody. It's not just them. But, because they are in their 30s, mid-30s, it will be tougher for them than the guys in the early 20s or early 30s. But, the clock is ticking for everybody. Which is why I say, the more you are playing, the more you will be prepared to meet the demands of modern-day cricket," Sunil Gavaskar said on India Today.

"Totally understandable (focus on Kohli and Rohit failures). This is one of those rare series where both of them have not been able to score runs (Kohli and Rohit). Don't forget, Kohli got a 70 in the second innings in Bengaluru. It's just one of those rarities where both these stalwarts have not been able to make significant contributions," he added.

Gavaskar added that if Kohli and Rohit don't score in Australia there will be clamour for a 'new look Indian team'

"Something like this... look, a bad patch comes to everybody. Sometimes, a couple of bad patches can happen, that's what sporting life is all about. But, how you come back from those bad patches tell how good a player you are and your character as a sports person. What we are going to see in Australia is really going to be interesting. What we are going to see in Australia will determine the future of the Test team," he said.

"Definitely yes. If they don't score runs in Australia, there will be a clamour for a new-look Indian team to start from the tour of England," he added.

The former India star added that naming the Border Gavaskar Trophy quite early was not a mistake.

"I don't think that there would have been too many changes, so I don't think, you know, announcing the team earlier was was an issue at all. I don't think that was it. No, I don't think there would have been any other players from outside who have not been selected, who would have made a case for them to be included. You've already seen Abhimanyu Easwaran bat was batting so well, who got 4-5 hundreds. He is in the Test team, in Australia and I think that the selection committee actually knew who from the outside were putting pressure to be in the team, and they have included them," Gavaskar said.