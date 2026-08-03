Jasprit Bumrah continues to struggle with a knee injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The pacer has reportedly been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. He was named in the squad for the longest format of the game, but the BCCI had put an asterisk next to his name, mentioning that his participation was subject to fitness. If multiple media reports are to be believed, Bumrah is unavailable for the series after failing to recover in time.

The pacer continues to undergo a rehabilitation process after suffering an impact injury to his left knee while fielding during the second match of the recently concluded three-ODI series against England in Cardiff.

The injury Bumrah sustained in England only aggravated the knee issue that the fast bowler had already been dealing with since the T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by The Indian Express. It added that the pacer was expected to roll his arm over after taking an injection, but the rehabilitation programme at BCCI's Centre of Excellence could not go ahead as planned, with the bowler being advised to rest.

"The solution is not a stop-gap. If we rush him now, then there is a strong chance he could break down again," the media outlet quoted a source as saying.

The exact nature and severity of Bumrah's injury remain unclear. He had also visited the CoE in late March for conditioning and fitness assessments ahead of the IPL, receiving clearance shortly before Mumbai Indians' opening match. Bumrah featured in 13 IPL matches this season but missed MI's final fixture.

India are already dealing with several injury concerns, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined by hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

The opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled to be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23.

The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

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