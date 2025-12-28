India's star batter Virat Kohli proved his true mettle in the ODIs against South Africa, scoring two centuries and emerging as the highest run-scorer with 302 runs in the three-match series. Before the series, many speculated about Kohli's form since he has been active in only one format. However, the 37-year-old silenced all critics in style with his stellar performance against the Proteas. Following this, he even hammered a ton for Delhi in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh.

Seeing Kohli's terrific form, former India batter and renowned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu made an emotional wish, asking God to bring Kohli out of his Test retirement.

Taking to Instagram, Sidhu wrote: "If God granted me a wish, I'd say bring Kohli out of his retirement and make him play Test cricket. Nothing would give more joy and ecstasy to a country of 1.5 billion! His fitness is that of a twenty-year-old-he himself is 24-carat gold."

For the uninitiated, Kohli called time on his Test career in May this year. In 123 Test matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Before him, former India skipper Rohit Sharma also hung up his boots in the longest format.

The decision from the duo came as a big shock as Team India was gearing up for the five-match Test series against England. With Rohit's retirement, Shubman Gill was promoted as India's new Test captain.

Both Rohit and Kohli remain active in ODIs and continue to deliver terrific performances. The duo is eyeing the 2027 World Cup before bowing out from the 50-over format as well.

Earlier, in June 2024, Kohli and Rohit, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, announced their respective retirements from T20Is after India lifted the T20 World Cup that year.