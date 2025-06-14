The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia is evenly poised after a total of 28 wickets fell on the first two days of the match at Lord's, London. Kagiso Rabada bagged a five-for in the first innings as South Africa bowled out Australia for 212. The bowlers' dominance continued on Day 2, with Australia captain Pat Cummins going one better, bagging 6/28 to help the holders take a 74-run lead as South Africa were rolled over for 138 in their response.

However, Rabada ran riot once again, alongside Lungi Ngidi, restricting Australia to 134/8 at the close of play on Thursday.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra, however, pointed out that everyone would've criticised the pitch had 28 wickets fallen in two days during a match in India.

"A big question I had about this Lord's Test match was that if these 28 wickets had fallen in India in two days' play, wouldn't the western media have created an uproar, as to what sort of pitch they play, the ball is turning and bouncing, batting has become very difficult, and how such pitches can be allowed, that India is doctoring pitches and killing Test cricket," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra called out the Western media for its hypocrisy, wondering why there hasn't been any criticism of the Lord's pitch.

"You would have seen these headlines from The Telegraph to The Sydney Morning Herald, and you would have felt what you have done. However, when it happens in England, it's called a sporting pitch, that the batters' defensive technique has gotten spoiled as the ball is not moving that much. If the batters' defensive technique has gotten spoiled, it's valid in India as well," he added.

Considering their past record at the venue, Australia are slight favourites to win the title. However, Chopra was against the notion that South Africa can't win this match.

"Where is the match standing? The lead is more than 200 runs. Australia have never lost a match while defending more than 200 runs in the last innings at Lord's. However, just because it hasn't happened before today, it doesn't mean it cannot happen now," Chopra questioned.