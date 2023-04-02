Indian Premier League has been a home for iconic moments throughout its history. Whether it was Chris Gayle's breathtaking knock of 175 in 2013 or Amit Mishra's memorable hattrick against Pune Warriors. However, some hold more prominence than others. On that note, here are the Top Iconic moments in the history of IPL.

1). Brendon McCullum's 158 in IPL 2008 opener

When the concept of IPL finally became a reality in 2008, not many were sure if it could gain sizeable longevity or not. Though the idea of foreign stars playing along with Indian stars looked great on paper, nothing could replace the emotion of watching and enjoying international cricket for many at that point, especially after India's win in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup win.

In the opener of the first ever IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum put all these doubts to rest with an explosive knock of 158* in just 73 balls with 10 fours and 13 sixes. To many, it was carnage never seen before. It guided KKR to a match-winning total of 222/3 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were bundled out for 82.

2). Rajasthan Royals' title win

When IPL came into existence in 2008, Rajasthan Royals was a side a lot of people had counted out after the auction itself due to its lacking international stars. Only skipper Shane Warne, Graeme Smith, Sohail Tanvir and Shane Watson were the marquee names for RR.

The team had also invested a lot into India's domestic/U-19 players, like Ravindra Jadeja and Swapnil Asnodkar.

But they had a capable leader in Shane Warne, who believed in the talent of his youngsters to take the team to the title and wanted to groom them not only for his team's sake but for the future of his sport as well.

The team defied the expectations and star power of other teams and went on to top the table. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final to clinch the title.

3). Chris Gayle's 175

Against now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore star Chris Gayle played a knock of 175* in just 66 balls with 13 fours and 17 sixes to power RCB to a match-winning 263/5. PWI could score only 133/9 in return.

To this date remains it the highest individual score in T20 cricket. Not only is it one of Gayle's iconic knocks, but it also is the reason why millions of RCB fans have stuck around for their team despite not winning an IPL title: The sheer entertainment brought to their TV sets by their favourite stars.

4). Adam Gilchrist taking a wicket in his final IPL match

Australia's Adam Gilchrist is one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters to have graced the sport. His attacking strokeplay and his mere presence were enough to scare bowlers.

Despite all his achievements, he had never ever bowled in professional cricket. During his last IPL game ever against Mumbai Indians on May 18 2013, Gilchrist decided to take the ball in his hands in the final over, with his side Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) out of the competition, playing their final league stage match.

He took the match-winning scalp of Harbhajan Singh on the very first ball, won the match for his team and bowed out of the IPL while performing and enjoying the famous dance steps from 'Gangnam Style', a popular song from that time sung by K-Pop artist PSY.

5). Aditya Tare's iconic six that sent Mumbai Indians into the final four

In the final league stage match of IPL 2014, MI needed to chase down 190 set by Rajasthan Royals in 14.3 overs or make 191 in 14.4 overs to make it to the final four.

Corey Anderson's unbeaten 95* off 44 had almost done the job for MI, but Rayadu was run out when the score was 189 in 14.3 overs. Scores were levelled.

With a ball to go and two runs needed to qualify, they needed a boundary atleast to push up the net run rate enough to pull down RR to the fifth spot. Aditya Tare barged in and did the needful by smashing a six on the fourth ball of the over to win the match and a place in playoffs for his side.

6). CSK made a triumphant return in 2018

In IPL 2018, CSK made a return after serving a two-year suspension in the 2013 IPL betting case along with franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Men in Yellow looked unstoppable in the league stage, finishing at the second spot in the points table with nine wins and five losses, with NRR being a point of separation between them and table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK beat SRH in the final by eight wickets to seal their third title just in their comeback season.

7). Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 title win in the debut season

Following the mega auction of IPL 2022, GT appeared to be the weakest team on paper due to the absence of big international stars, despite having Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller etc.

But the team played fearless cricket in their debut, pulling off thrilling chases, defending totals easily and producing a match-winner in every match.

The title win pushed skipper Hardik Pandya to superstardom as he led a new franchise as an inexperienced skipper to the title in their first season itself. This led to Hardik being appointed as India's T20I skipper on many occasions, with many now seeing him as a future white-ball skipper.