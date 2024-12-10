Australia topped the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings while India slipped to number three after the visitors succumbed to a 10-wicket loss to the Aussies during the second Test at Adelaide Oval. As the current 2023-25 WTC cycle reaches its end, each match will have severe implications. A win or loss by one team could spoil the party for the other. Let us have a look at the current state of play in the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle.

1). Australia - 60.71 per cent of possible points

Remaining matches: India (home, three Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

Best possible finish: 67.65 percent

It has been a closely fought contest between Australia and India to remain in the top two of the WTC25 standings. The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia, who had regained the top spot after India's series loss to New Zealand, slipped when they lost in Perth with India reaching the top.

South Africa's win in the first Test against Sri Lanka pushed them down to number three. However, a dominating win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide have propelled them to the top once again.

With the Border-Gavaskar series now tied at 1-1, Australia are in a strong position for a top two finish. They will also tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final, as per ICC.

Advertisement

2). South Africa - 59.26 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: Sri Lanka (home, one Test), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 69.44 percent

Carrying on the form from their impressive series win over Bangladesh in the sub-continent to home, South Africa secured a brilliant win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their home season. This has helped them overtake Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka to secure the second spot in the WTC Standings.

Advertisement

The following three games are extremely important for South Africa, for if they continue this winning run, they will be safely placed to make the World Test Championship irrespective of how the other sides fare.

3). India - 57.29 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: Australia (away, three Tests)

Best possible finish: 64.04 percent

After an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash at home in October against New Zealand which pushed them down a spot in the WTC table, India bounced back in the race for Lord's title clash with a comprehensive win in Australia.

An all-round display from the batters and the bowlers in Perth has rekindled India's hopes for a third straight appearance in the WTC Final. However, their hopes were dashed when they suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the second Test, which forced them to slip to number three in the Standings.

It would not be easy but is not impossible as India need to win all of their three matches to ensure qualification.

4). Sri Lanka - 50 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: South Africa (away, one Test), Australia (home, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 61.54 percent

A head-turning victory over England in the third Test in England followed by a 2-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home was the highlight of Sri Lanka's recent Test returns, and the island nation went to South Africa confidently.

However, a big loss in Durban means that the Asian side needs to recalibrate its approach and bounce back in the second Test of the series.

If Sri Lanka can pinch a victory in the second Test, it could still lead to a grandstand finish on home soil with the top two spots potentially still to be decided in the final series of the cycle.

5). England - 45.24 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: New Zealand (away, one Test)

Best possible finish: 47.73 percent

While a rampant home season had sparked some hopes for England, consecutive losses in Pakistan has seen them drop out of contention for a spot at next year's final.

They began their final outing in the WTC, a three-match series against the Black Caps towards the end of November on a positive note with an eight-wicket win. And then followed it up with a big 323-win in the second Test, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

6). New Zealand - 44.23 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: England (home, one Test)

Best possible finish: 48.21 percent

A historic series sweep in India had bolstered New Zealand's hope of claiming a second World Test Championship title but their chances took a severe hit following a loss to Ben Stokes' England in the first Test in Christchurch.

New Zealand's hopes were further dented after they were penalised three points for a slow over-rate in the first Test. As a result, they dropped to fifth in the standings, having previously shared fourth place with Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps' issues continued when they suffered a big defeat in the second Test in Wellington, losing by 323 runs and slipping to sixth in the standings as England overtook them.

Even if they win the remaining Test, New Zealand cannot breach the all-important 60 per cent point percentage mark on the World Test Championship table and have effectively crashed out of the finals' race.

7). Pakistan - 33.33 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: South Africa (away, two Tests), West Indies (home, two Tests)

Best Possible Finish: 52.38 percent

Pakistan have won back-to-back Tests under the watchful eye of new coach Jason Gillespie, but remain out of contention of reaching the final with a total of six teams ahead of them on the standings.

While Pakistan could still win their remaining four Tests and finish with a percentage as high as 52.38 percent, this is unlikely to be enough to finish in the top two places on the standings.

They next play South Africa at the end of December and then will welcome West Indies home for two Tests in January next year.

8). Bangladesh - 31.25 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: Nil

Best Possible Finish: 31.25 percent

The Asian side finished their campaign on a high with an impressive 101-run victory over the West Indies that helped them off the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

While it has been a relatively disappointing cycle for Bangladesh, they will be buoyed by the fact they won three Test matches away from home that included a series sweep over Pakistan earlier this year.

That gives Bangladesh some hope for the next cycle, though they will want to find some more consistent results on home soil.

9). West Indies - 24.24 percent of possible points

Remaining matches: Pakistan (away, two matches)

Best Possible Finish: 35.90 percent

Inconsistency has plagued the West Indies for much of the current cycle, with some of their best moments often followed by disappointing efforts.

The highlight so far was their moment of glory against Australia in Brisbane in early 2024, while their recent triumph over Bangladesh at home in the first Test showed what they are capable of when producing their best cricket.

A batting collapse in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh proved too much for the West Indies to overturn as they fell to a 101-run loss in Jamaica to drop to ninth place on the standings, but they at least get the chance to finish on a high with a two-match series in Pakistan early in 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)