ICC World Cup Qualifier, Live Cricket Score: West Indies Win The Toss And Opt To Bat

Former West Indies star and national coach Phil Simmons aims to deliver a major blow to his former team and salvage Afghanistan's hopes of making the 2019 World Cup when the two sides clash today. Simmons, who played 26 Tests and 143 ODIs for the West Indies from 1987 to 1999, was sacked as coach of the Caribbean side in 2016, just five months after leading them to the World Twenty20 title in India. Now the 54-year-old, who has been coach of Afghanistan since December, finds himself in another dogfight as the faltering Asian giants attempt to salvage a torrid qualifying campaign which saw them squeeze into the Super Sixes after winning just one of four first-round games.

Afghanistan, now a Test-playing nation, arrived in Zimbabwe with high hopes of making the finals in England and Wales in 2019, but they will carry no points into the next stage. "It's been difficult from the time we lost the first game. We know how difficult it is now, but all we can do is what is in our hands and that is to win the three games," said Simmons. "If we can win the three games (against West Indies, Ireland and the UAE), then we can put ourselves in a position and it's up to others to do what they do." Afghanistan could be tempted to recall big-hitting wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad who was suspended for two matches during the first round.

Live updates of the West Indies vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup Qualifier from Harare, Zimbabwe.

13:05 IST: Windies' explosive duo of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis begin the proceedings, Dawlat Zadran opens the attack for Afghanistan.

12:52 IST: There is bright sunshine in Harare and there is some sheen on the flat surface.

Rashid: We didn't play well in the first round, lucky to be here. Want to play good cricket in this round. Learned from the first round. We forgot what happened in the last week. Fresh tournament for us, have to win all the matches. Two changes from the last game.

Holder: We're going to bat first, looks a pretty good wicket. Want to put some runs on the board. Want to tick all of our boxes. Yet to play the perfect game, hopefully, this will be it. We could still get more consistency from the top-order. Forced changed: Roach is out, Keemo Paul makes his debut. Nikita Miller comes in as well.

12:45 IST: Keemo Paul will be making his debut for the Windies today.

12:40 IST: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat

Teams:

Windies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Devendra Bishoo, Nikita Miller, Keemo Paul

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Janat, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan(c), Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Nasir Jamal, Asghar Stanikzai

The West Indies, thanks to their four points carried over into the Super Sixes, will start as favourites but their performances in the group matches have been inconsistent.

The Windies, world champions in 1975 and 1979, slipped to 58 for four before achieving their 201-run target against Papua New Guinea, recovered from 83 for five to 258 for eight against Ireland and then were behind the Netherlands on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at one stage before the Dutch lost four quick wickets to eventually lose by 54 runs.

Captain Jason Holder insisted the important thing for his side was to progress to the Super Six with a maximum four points.

"I think this is one box ticked -- we have not only qualified but qualified going into the Super Six with four points.

"We've got Afghanistan first in the Super Sixes, and we know we have to win that game. I think everybody will be up for it, it's obviously a must-win game, a very important game."