ICC Women's World Twenty20: India Play New Zealand In Opener, Pakistan On November 11

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the schedule for the ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018, which will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24. The 10-team tournament, featuring three-time champions Australia, reigning ICC Women's World Cup winners England, India , New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and defending champions the Windies, plus two qualifiers, will be played across three venues in the Caribbean. The Women's T20 World Cup will be special as the Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut.

The finalists of the ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier in the Netherlands from July 7 to 14 will complete the line-up of the November tournament, which is the first stand-alone ICC Women's World Twenty20 event.

The teams participating in the Qualifying event are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

In Group A -- England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from Netherlands event.

In Group B -- Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2

India will take on New Zealand in tournament opener at the Guyana National Stadium. The second match will see Australia face Pakistan and the Windies round off the day playing Qualifier 1 under lights.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on November 11.

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will be the other venue for the group stage with the first match there pitting England against Sri Lanka on 10 November, while the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both semifinals on 22 November and the final on 24 November.