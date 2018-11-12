Watch: Pakistan's Nida Dar Celebrates In Iconic Shahid Afridi Style

Pakistan spinner Nida Dar hogged the limelight in the Women's World T20 match against arch-rivals India, which they lost by 7 wickets. She did so by celebrating in signature Shahid Afridi style after dismissing rising Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for 16 runs. Dar dismissed Rodriguez in the 15th over the match and she quickly celebrated it by spreading her arms in the air. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took note of the celebration and said, "When you cross @CoolNidadar with @SAfridiOfficial #WT20."

The right-arm off-spinner Dar has represented her national team in 65 One-day International (ODIs) and 86 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She has 62 wickets in the 50-over format and 81 scalps with an impressive average of 16.45 in the shortest of the game.

In the match, Pakistan were slapped five penalty runs twice for their batters running on the pitch.

According to the ICC, Pakistan's batters Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof, who both hit half-centuries, were initially warned by the umpires after the 13th over for running on the danger area.

In the post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan said that it was an unprofessional behaviour and her side should seriously work on it because it can cost them the game.

Pakistan are currently third in the Group B with two losses from their first two matches. They will next face Ireland on November 13 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.