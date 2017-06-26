ICC Women's World Cup 2017: This Is Why Mithali Raj Was Reading A Book Before Batting

Mithali Raj has been ticking all the right boxes with bat in hand

India captain Mithali Raj has been ticking all the right boxes with bat in hand as she became the first woman cricketer to score seven consecutive fifties in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after she played a terrific knock against England in the Women's World Cup on Saturday. Apart from this, Mithali has also notched up the most number of ODI half-centuries (47) by any woman cricketer. She even has a Twitter emoji on her name! But what caught the attention of everyone was when she was seen reading a book when she was next in line to bat.

As the image of her reading the book went viral on social media, Mithali revealed, "Since Kindle is not allowed, so I had to borrow books from the fielding coach. He gave me this book by Rumi on 'life's essentials'. So I was just reading that.

"I am into reading a lot and even before getting into batting, I am always with Kindle or books because it calms me down as well as, I don't get those jitters just getting into batting," she added.

We caught up with @M_Raj03 to find out what she thinks about her #MithaliRaj emoji and what she was reading before going in to bat today!

Talking about her Twitter emoji, Mithali said, "It feels great to have an emoji on your name and it's good for women's cricket. It gives importance to women cricketers."

Mithali has scored 5852 runs in 178 games and is on course to become the first cricketer to reach 6000 ODI runs in the World Cup.

Earlier, Mithali slammed a reporter who had asked the Indian skipper who her favourite male cricketer was.

Her response has drawn applause and approval from various quarters.

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer?" Mithali shot back when asked the question in the pre-World Cup media briefing.

"Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?

"I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is," Mithali shot back at the reporter in question.