A surprising moment during this week's WWE SmackDown quickly grabbed fans' attention after Paige appeared to suffer a wardrobe issue in the middle of a live match. The incident happened during a Women's Tag Team bout where Paige teamed up with Brie Bella against Giulia and Kiana James. While the match itself was already intense, viewers online were more focused on what happened to Paige's ring gear during the action.

Fans watching closely noticed the former WWE star repeatedly trying to adjust part of her top throughout the match. The situation seemed to get more uncomfortable as the action moved outside the ring, and at one point, WWE cameras suddenly cut away from Paige entirely. The awkward live-TV moment instantly sparked reactions across social media, with clips and screenshots spreading fast among wrestling fans.

Paige and Brie Bella faced Giulia and Kiana James on SmackDown

The match started with Paige and Brie Bella looking like the stronger team on paper. Giulia and Kiana James had shown signs of tension in recent weeks, with several moments of miscommunication causing problems between them before this match even happened.

Still, once the bell rang, things did not go as easily as expected for the champions. Giulia and James surprisingly managed to work together for most of the match and kept the pressure on Paige and Brie for long stretches.

Despite the chaos, Paige eventually helped secure the win after hitting her finisher near the end of the match. But even during the closing moments, fans could see her continuing to adjust her gear while trying to stay focused on the action.

WWE cameras briefly cut away after Paige's gear issue became noticeable

One of the biggest talking points came when Paige was sent outside the ring during the match. Earlier in the bout, Giulia's hair reportedly got tangled while the action continued, adding even more confusion to an already messy sequence.

Soon after, Paige was thrown toward the ring post, and fans noticed her trying to quickly fix her gear again. WWE cameras then shifted focus away from her for a brief moment and instead showed Kiana James standing nearby. When the broadcast returned to Paige, the situation appeared to be under control.

The moment quickly became a major topic online, especially because it happened during a live WWE broadcast.