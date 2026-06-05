Randy Orton hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 42, and that absence has led to plenty of questions about where the veteran star has been. His last match came on one of WWE's biggest stages when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Months later, a new photo has provided a rare look at what Orton has been doing away from wrestling. The image, shared on X, showed The Viper attending a very different kind of event. Instead of standing inside a WWE ring, Orton was seen celebrating a personal family milestone alongside his oldest daughter, Alanna, at her graduation. The appearance arrived after weeks of discussion surrounding his WWE status and whether health concerns were playing a role in keeping him off television.

Randy Orton was seen celebrating a major family moment during his WWE break

The recently shared photo featured Orton with Alanna during her graduation ceremony.

Alanna was born in 2007 during Orton's first marriage. Years later, the WWE legend expanded his family and welcomed another daughter with his current wife, Kim Orton.

While fans have not seen him on RAW or SmackDown since WrestleMania, the graduation photo showed Orton spending time with family rather than making any wrestling-related appearance. It offered one of the few public glimpses of the former world champion since his championship match against Cody Rhodes.

Questions about Orton's health grew after WrestleMania 42

Part of the discussion around Orton's absence came from his long history of back issues.

Reports and speculation suggested that lingering problems with his back could be connected to the time away from WWE programming. The conversation picked up because Orton disappeared from television shortly after WrestleMania 42 and has not wrestled since that event.

His final appearance ended in a hard-fought championship match against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship after connecting with a Cross Rhodes, though Orton still got the last shot of the night when he delivered a punt kick to the champion after the match.

The Viper directly addressed the injury rumours himself

The speculation eventually reached Orton, and he decided to respond publicly.

In a post on X, the veteran dismissed the injury concerns and joked about the situation. He said he was simply enjoying the summer before returning and capturing a 15th world championship.

That goal would place him in rare company. Orton currently has 14 world title wins, putting him level with Triple H. Only Ric Flair and John Cena sit ahead of him on that list.

Earlier this year, Orton earned his WrestleMania title opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber match. He later turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes during their contract signing, setting up their championship rivalry. The program was expected to be one of WWE's biggest stories heading into WrestleMania, although the addition of Pat McAfee became a frequent point of criticism among fans following the build to the match.