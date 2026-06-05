Rhea Ripley has been carrying the WWE Women's Championship with confidence for months, but a new video from WWE's European Summer Tour has left some fans wondering if everything is okay behind the scenes. The champion was recently spotted in Portugal alongside Bron Breakker, and one small detail in the footage immediately stood out. The concern isn't coming from anything WWE has officially announced. Instead, it comes from what viewers noticed in the clip. Ripley appeared to have tape wrapped around her knee, leading some fans to speculate that she may be dealing with an injury while still making appearances during the tour.

Why fans are suddenly worried about Rhea Ripley's condition

The discussion started after a fan shared footage of Ripley spending time with Bron Breakker in Portugal. While the video itself was casual, viewers quickly focused on the tape visible around her knee.

That single detail has led to questions about whether the Women's Champion picked up an injury during WWE's ongoing European shows. At this point, there is no confirmation that she is hurt, and WWE has not commented on the situation.

For now, the knee tape remains the only visible clue that something could be going on.

What Rhea Ripley has been doing during WWE's European Summer Tour

Away from the injury speculation, Ripley has been heavily involved in WWE live events across Europe. One of the more unexpected developments from the tour has been her regular alliance with Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

The trio has been teaming up against Fatal Influence, the group consisting of Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Lainey Reid. The partnership has been one of the more unusual combinations on the tour and has given fans several chances to see Ripley and Flair working on the same side.

Ripley and Charlotte Flair also shared a personal moment off-screen

Their connection hasn't been limited to WWE events. During the tour, Ripley and Charlotte Flair spent time together getting new tattoos in Europe.

Ripley later shared photos from the experience on Instagram and thanked the artists who worked on the tattoo. She also gave Flair a shoutout for taking pictures during the session, jokingly calling her a "Killa camera woman."

In the post, Ripley described the tattoo experience as the perfect way to end the day and thanked everyone involved for making the trip memorable.

What is known right now about the reported injury concern

Despite the growing speculation, there are currently no reports confirming that Ripley has suffered an injury. WWE has not issued a statement, and no details regarding the condition of her knee have been made public.

The only thing fans have seen so far is the tape in the Portugal video. Until more information emerges, the status of the WWE Women's Champion remains unclear, even as she continues appearing during the European Summer Tour.