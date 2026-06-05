Becky Lynch has spent the last few months acting like someone who always feels she's been wronged. Whether it's arguing with officials or finding new reasons to complain, the former Women's Champion has leaned heavily into that side of her character. Now she's got an idea that could fit perfectly into that ongoing story. The interesting part? It involves a wrestling personality fans haven't seen in a major on-screen role for quite some time.

Lynch thinks her character needs legal backup

While appearing on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Lynch was talking about privacy and joked about how difficult it can be to understand the fine print in modern contracts. That conversation eventually drifted toward lawyers, which gave her an opening to pitch a WWE idea.

According to Lynch, she'd love to have an attorney appear alongside her character. She even named the person she wants for the role: Joseph Park. The suggestion wasn't random. Lynch specifically said she'd like to see Park brought onto television as her lawyer and admitted it was something she'd already pitched to Paul Levesque.

Why Joseph Park makes sense for the role

Although many WWE fans know him as a backstage producer today, Park previously played a lawyer character during his run in TNA Wrestling.

The gimmick first appeared in 2012, with Joseph Park being presented as the alter ego of Abyss. The character was completely different from the violent monster fans associated with Abyss and often found himself in unusual situations that mixed comedy with legal drama.

That history is probably why Lynch immediately thought of him when discussing a potential attorney for her current storyline.

This also wouldn't be his first appearance on WWE programming. Back in 2020, Park showed up as AJ Styles' legal consultant and statistician, proving the company had already used the character before.

The legal angle already exists in Becky's current story

Lynch's idea becomes a lot more understandable when looking at what happened after the clash in Italy.

Her reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion ended when Sol Ruca countered a Manhandle Slam attempt and connected with a Sol Snatcher to score the victory.

The loss didn't sit well with Lynch. Instead of accepting the result, she took her complaints to social media and accused referee Jessika Carr of costing her the match. Lynch argued that she had already secured a winning count before Carr left the ring.

She didn't stop there either. Lynch also claimed that Ruca's boots left her with a hematoma and stated that her lawyers were reviewing the situation.

That comment was made as part of the ongoing storyline, but it also lines up perfectly with her latest pitch involving Joseph Park.

At the moment, Park remains a producer behind the scenes. Still, with Lynch openly pushing the idea and her character already talking about legal action, the foundation for an on-screen lawyer role is already there if WWE decides to use it.