CM Punk hasn't appeared on WWE television recently, but his name is still finding its way into wrestling conversations. This time, the discussion isn't about a match, a promo, or a backstage issue. Instead, it's about his physical transformation. New photos and videos of The Second City Saint have been making the rounds, with many fans noticing how much different he looks compared to before his hiatus. The conversation picked up more after Ryan Nemeth publicly questioned whether Punk's new physique was completely natural. That comment opened the door for another familiar name to weigh in. Ryback, who has a long history with Punk dating back to their WWE rivalry years ago, decided to share his own view on the situation and didn't seem convinced that steroid abuse was part of the story.

Ryback explained where he stands on the speculation around Punk's physique

Rather than directly accusing or defending Punk without context, Ryback focused on a different part of the discussion.

In a post on X, the former Intercontinental Champion acknowledged that hormone-related treatments such as TRT or HRT could be possibilities. He argued that if someone has medically low testosterone or hormone levels, restoring those levels shouldn't automatically be viewed in the same way as abusing performance-enhancing drugs.

Ryback drew a distinction between improving health and using substances for an unfair advantage. His comments weren't centred on proving what Punk is or isn't doing. Instead, he addressed the broader assumption that any major physical change must involve steroid abuse.

The former WWE star pointed to his own experience before sharing his conclusion

Ryback also referenced his time under WWE's Wellness Program while explaining why he views the situation the way he does. Having been part of that system himself, he said he understands the requirements and regulations wrestlers are expected to follow.

He stated that he does not believe CM Punk is abusing steroids. Instead, he suggested that Punk has likely made positive changes in his life and that whatever approach he is taking appears to be producing results.

That stance arrived shortly after Nemeth publicly questioned the legitimacy of Punk's transformation, giving fans two very different perspectives on the same topic.

Punk's appearance isn't the only reason his name remains part of wrestling discussions

Away from the conversation about his physique, Punk remains a polarising figure in the wrestling industry. Reports of disagreements and tensions involving various wrestlers have helped shape his reputation. One of the most public examples came from Seth Rollins, who openly admitted in the past that he did not want Punk returning to WWE.

During an appearance on Prince St. Pizza's YouTube channel, Rollins was asked about Punk and didn't sound optimistic about their relationship. The former world champion admitted that fixing their relationship would be tough.

As things stand, Ryback has now joined the conversation surrounding Punk's physical transformation with his own take on the matter. Punk, meanwhile, has not publicly responded to the claims or opinions shared by either side.