Braun Strowman has not wrestled in a WWE ring since April 2025, but that doesn't mean he's completely disconnected from the company. Even after his release, the former Universal Champion has remained involved through Everything On the Menu, a WWE-produced show that he hosts. More than a year after his last match, Strowman is once again being asked about a potential return.

The latest comments came during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast. While discussing the upcoming season of his WWE-backed series, Strowman was presented with a question that many fans have wondered about since his departure: would he ever come back? His answer wasn't a flat no. Instead, he made it clear that there is a number that could bring him back into the fold.

Braun Strowman says the right offer could change everything

During the interview, Strowman was specifically asked whether he would be interested in returning as Danhausen's tag team partner in the Strowmanhausen pairing.

Rather than shutting the idea down, the former champion leaned into it. Strowman joked that there is a price that could convince him to do just about anything. The decision, according to him, comes down to whether someone is willing to meet that figure.

His comments didn't confirm negotiations or reveal any plans. What they did confirm is that the door is not closed.

His last WWE match came before his release

The Monster of All Monsters last competed on the April 18, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. That night, he teamed up with LA Knight and picked up a victory over Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. It ended up being his final WWE match before the company released him from his contract.

Even so, his connection with WWE never disappeared entirely due to his ongoing role on Everything On the Menu.

Strowman also named a current WWE star he would gladly face

The podcast conversation didn't stop at a possible return. Strowman was also asked about stepping into the ring with Oba Femi, one of WWE's fastest-rising names. Femi's stock has climbed rapidly following his WrestleMania 42 victory over Brock Lesnar, making him a frequent topic whenever potential future opponents are discussed.

Strowman's response followed a similar theme. He joked that if the money was right, he would be willing to come back and face the young star. He even referenced Brock Lesnar's recent loss while discussing the matchup.

The former Universal Champion wasn't just throwing jokes around, though. He also praised Femi, calling him a specimen and speaking positively about his future in WWE.

For now, Strowman remains outside the active WWE roster. His latest comments simply establish two things: he's open to a return under the right circumstances, and a showdown with Oba Femi is one idea he would not turn down.