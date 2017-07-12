 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Punam Raut Scores Fine Century To Keep India Ahead Vs Australia

Updated: 12 July 2017 17:54 IST

The opener steadied the Indian innings as they were struggling in the initial stages of their effort.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Punam Raut Scores Fine Century To Keep India Ahead Vs Australia
This was also Punam's highest score in this edition of the Women's World Cup. © AFP

Punam Raut defied some tight bowling from the Australian women to score her 2nd One-Day International century in the ICC Women's World Cup match at Bristol on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Mumbai batter, who opens the innings for India, was involved in a fine 157-run partnership with skipper Mithali Raj for the second wicket as they defied the world champions. Incidentally, this was Punam's 50th One-Day International. She has also played two Tests for India and 35 T20 Internationals.

India were in a little bit of trouble at the beginning of their league match when they lost the prolific Smirti Mandhana early and were bogged down by some very tight bowling by the Australian ladies.

It was Punam who decided to take the initiative as Mithali was struggling initially and kept the scorecard rolling. She used the deft touches on the off-side behind the stumps and lofted shots straight and to the leg-side to keep scoring as the Australians began to show signs of pressure in the field.

With Punam in fine form, Mithali too soon joined the party as they ran the ones and twos and found openings in the Australian fielding regularly.

This was also Punam's highest score in this edition of the Women's World Cup, beating the crucial 86 runs she scored against England in India's opening game as she and Smriti registered a 144-run opening stand to take the game away from the overwhelming favourites England.

Topics : India Women Australia Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Punam Raut scored 106 off 136 balls
  • Punam hit 11 boundaries in her innings
  • India aim to beat Australia to seal semi-final berth
Related Articles
Indian Women's Cricket Team Won Nation's Hearts, Says PM Narendra Modi
Indian Women's Cricket Team Won Nation's Hearts, Says PM Narendra Modi
What PM Narendra Modi Told The Women's Cricket Team
What PM Narendra Modi Told The Women's Cricket Team
Indian Railways Rewards Women Cricketers With Rs 13 Lakh Each
Indian Railways Rewards Women Cricketers With Rs 13 Lakh Each
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.