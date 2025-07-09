Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, died at the age of 41 on Monday night. Afghanistan-based Shinwari officiated in 34 ODIs, 26 T20Is, 31 First-Class, 51 List A, and 96 domestic T20 matches, according to the country's cricket board. His debut in international cricket as an umpire came in December 2017, overseeing an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah, according to International Cricket Council. Shinwari's funeral was held on Tuesday in Achin district of Nangarhar province. He is survived by five sons and seven daughters, said a report by Afghanistan's Tolo News.

Seyda Jan, Bismillah Jan Shinwari's brother, told the news outlet: "He got sick and went to Peshawar, saying he wanted to have abdominal fat removed. He was hospitalised for a few days. The surgery was performed, but unfortunately, he passed away at 5 PM after the operation. We brought his body back through Torkham overnight and buried him in our ancestral cemetery in Achin."

Jay Shah, ICC chairman, mourned Bismillah's death. "His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones," he said in a press statement release by the ICC.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also paid tribute to the umpire. "The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire Afghan cricket fraternity. We pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him the highest ranks in Jannah and gives patience and strength to his loved ones during this difficult time," a post read on its X handle.

ACB's Condolence and Sympathy Message



ACB's leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari (1984 - 2025), a respected member of Afghanistan's elite umpiring panel.



It is with deep sorrow that we share… pic.twitter.com/BiZrTOLe6m — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2025

"Bismillah Jan Shinwari will always remain in our hearts and thoughts."