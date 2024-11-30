A scintillating 159 run innings by Shahzaib Khan powered Pakistan U19 to a 44-run victory over India U19 in a Group-A clash of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Shahzaib's 147-ball onslaught, adorned with five boundaries and 10 towering sixes and anchored Pakistan's innings to a competitive 281 for seven in their 50 overs. The Mansehra-born opener forged a 160-run stand with Usman Khan, who contributed a composed 60 off 94 balls. This partnership set the tone for Pakistan's innings, with Shahzaib adding another vital 71 runs for the third wicket alongside Muhammad Riazullah (27).

India's bowling effort was led by Samarth Nagaraj, who claimed 3 for 45 was supported by Ayush Mhatre's economical 2 for 30.

In reply, India's chase began on a shaky note, slipping to 81 for four inside 15 overs. Ali Raza was the pick of the bowlers, dismantling the top order with figures of 3 for 36 in nine overs. The highly talked about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who at 13-years of age was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a price tag of Rs 1.10 crore at the 2025 IPL mega auctions, was dismissed for one run A fighting 67 off 77 balls by Nikhil Kumar provided some resistance, with support from Harvansh Pangalia (26) and Kiran Chormale (20). However, the target proved insurmountable as India were bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs. Abdul Subhan and Faham-ul-Haq chipped in with two wickets each.

Shahzaib's remarkable innings earned him the Player of the Match award. Pakistan will next face the UAE on December 2 , aiming to secure a semi-final berth. India will take on Japan on the same day in hopes of turning their loss around.