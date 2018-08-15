 
ICC Jokingly Ranks All Test Batsmen As No.1 After Kanye West's Tweet

Updated: 15 August 2018 15:28 IST

The world cricket governing body (ICC) gave number one ranking to all the Test batsmen after American rapper tweeted that no one is better than anyone.

Steve Smith currently holds the number one spot in ICC Test Batsman rankings. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday jokingly, for a brief period, ranked all the Test batsmen as number one after American rapper Kanye West in one of his tweets shared a message 'no one is better than anyone'. In response to Kanye's tweet, the ICC's official Twitter account, posted an image which showed all the batsmen sharing the No. 1 ranking. Although, the rankings were later changed back to the normal but the tweet created a quite a buzz on social media.

The rankings produced a laugh riot on the internet as users replied to ICC's tweet with funny memes and messages.

Virat Kohli, during the first Test in Edgbaston, last week, slammed 149 and 51 in two innings to claim the number one Test rankings. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to have reached the top spot in ICC rankings since Sachin Tendulkar in 2011.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith earlier this week regained the number one rank in world cricket from Kohli after the Indian captain managed scores of 23 & 17 in the second Test against England at Lord's.

Currently, Kohli is 10 points behind the banned Australian cricketer in ICC Test rankings. Kohli has 919 points at the moment while Smith leads the chart with 929 rating points. A decent performance in the remainder of the three Test matches might help Kohli dethrone Smith again for the number one spot.

Virat Kohli Steven Smith
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli, last week, became the number one Test batsman.
  • Steve Smith, earlier this week regained the number one spot.
  • Virat is currently 10 points behind Steve Smith in ICC Test rankings.
ICC Jokingly Ranks All Test Batsmen As No.1 After Kanye West
