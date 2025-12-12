The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have denied reports of a split after media reports claimed that their four-year India media-rights agreement could come to an abrupt end. A report in The Economic Times claimed that JioStar - controlled by Reliance Industries formally informed the ICC that it cannot fulfil the remaining two years of their media rights contract. This would have meant that JioStar would withdraw as the official broadcaster for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, and the subsequent commitments in the current contract.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC's media rights agreement in India. These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation. The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC's official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect," the joint statement read.

ICC and JioStar, in a joined statement, confirmed that their $3 billion deal remains fully in force, and that they are fully committed to "delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage" to cricket fans in India.

"JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit. Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, one of the sport's most anticipated global tournaments. Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport," he added.

As per media reports, JioStar's sudden exit was believed to be the heavy financial losses the platform has been incurring.