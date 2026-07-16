The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to step in and provide relief to Cricket West Indies' (CWI) financial crises, granting a loan of USD 12.82 million (approx. Rs 123.46 crore), according to reports. As per Cricbuzz, West Indies' cricket board has been seeking ICC's help after reporting a net loss of USD 28 million in the financial year ending September 2025. This marked a dramatic decrease in revenue for CWI, as it had recorded a net profit of USD 24 million the previous year.

After the net loss of USD 28 million in the previous year, CWI are reportedly projected to record another hefty loss of USD 26 million for the 2026 cycle, further compounding their financial problems.

As such, CWI's statements had reportedly indicated that loan financing from the ICC, as well as commercial banking credit facilities, can be ways for the board to attain financial relief.

ICC, headed by chairman Jay Shah, is now set to step in and grant the loan. This decision was announced after the global cricket body's annual meetings in Edinburgh.

West Indies' cricket board has received financial help in the past too. In 2012, the ICC provided West Indies and Zimbabwe's cricket boards with assisted funding. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, CWI had received a USD 3 million loan from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which was paid back eventually.

However, the terms and conditions linked to the ICC's new loan to CWI have not been disclosed.

A return to profit is expected by CWI for the 2027 cycle.

On the cricket field, West Indies have enjoyed little success of late, particularly in major tournaments. Since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, the men's senior team has failed to reach even a single semi-final in major tournaments. While the women's side has performed better, major trophies have eluded West Indies for a decade now.

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