A simple prompt in ChatGPT ranks Dale Steyn among the top five fast bowlers since 1990. The list also includes the likes of Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose, and Waqar Younis. "Best pure pace + aggression + movement combination of the 2000s/10s," it gave as the reason. Overall, in his career, Steyn has taken 439 wickets in 93 Tests, 196 scalps in 125 ODIs, and 64 more in 47 T20Is. He has taken 699 wickets across the three formats and has one name in mind when asked about the batter he would still love to bowl at.

"One batter you would still love to bowl at?" Vernon Philander asked Dale Steyn in an interview.

"Probably Mohammad Hafeez, whom I got out probably 16 times. I will just take his name because I got him out," he said.

Recently, the pace great, who has played in the IPL too, where Sooryavanshi is currently making waves, said that wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going to achieve far bigger things than stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli by the time he finishes his career.

"Sooryavanshi is a different gravy, man! He's better than most international players right now. He is a boy wonder, somebody who is a treasure for Indian cricket," Steyn told NDTV in a select media gathering during an interaction facilitated by SA20 in the lead-up to Season 5.

Sooryavanshi had a solid show in IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs to bag the Orange Cap, and the left-hander has subsequently been included in India's T20I squad for the tour of Ireland and England.

"You think of guys like Sachin, Virat, and this kid is going to explode. He's going to be bigger than both of them put together at the end of his career. So, I would caution how you manage him and look after him because with great responsibility comes great reward.

"But there's a big threat there that you could lose him at some point if you don't look after him well enough," he added.

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