Suryakumar Yadav recently opened up about his on-field reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's fielding blunder during India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan. During the tournament, which India went on to win after defeating New Zealand in the final, captain Suryakumar had a brief heated exchange with Kuldeep after the spinner dropped a catch. The video of the incident, which showed Suryakumar giving Kuldeep an angry look, went viral on social media and left fans shocked. It also sparked rumours of a rift within the Indian camp.

Months after the match, Suryakumar finally addressed the incident and revealed that Kuldeep was already upset because he did not get a chance to bowl in the game. He added that Kuldeep's casual effort in the field was the main reason behind his angry reaction.

"The match started, and there was no time to bowl him. He was a little disappointed and wanted to bowl. I completed Axar's spell and then bowled Tilak, Varun, and Hardik. He was like, 'Meri bowling kyu nahi aa rahi hai?' There was a chance of a catch when he was at long-on. He ran very casually, and it was an easy catch according to his skills. He dropped the catch, and I got angry at that time. If he dropped the catch after making an effort, that's fine, but he did not put in any effort," Suryakumar Yadav told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"When we met after the match, we looked at each other in anger. He turned red in anger, and I also looked at him angrily. It looked like that on the screen, but it was banter. After landing in Ahmedabad, I got an idea about the reel. Sometimes it's good to lighten up the moment," he added.

Following the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar was dropped from the Indian team after a string of low scores. Subsequently, Shreyas Iyer was appointed as India's new T20I captain in his place.

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