India women's cricket team is all set to face Bangladesh in the semi-final match of Asian Games 2026 on Sunday at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue brushed aside hosts Japan in a lopsided affair in the quarterfinal to march into the semifinals of the tournament for the second straight time in as many tournament appearances. The Women in Blue are favourites to defend their gold medal that they won after beating Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asiad final in what is a similar look to the semifinals, as it was in the previous edition.

Just like in the 2023 Asian Games, India will meet Bangladesh in one of the two semifinals, while Sri Lanka will lock horns against Pakistan in the other last-four encounter.

When will the India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games match take place?

The Asian Games 2026 fixture between India Women and Japan Women takes place on September 20, 2026 (Sunday).

Where will the India Women vs Japan Women match be played?

The match will be played at the designated Asian Games Cricket Ground in Japan, the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

Where to watch the live telecast of India Women vs Japan Women?

The live telecast of the Asian Games 2026 cricket matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India Women vs Japan Women?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads for both the teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana(c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Juairiya Ferdous, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun.

(With IANS Inputs)

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