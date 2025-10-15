Former ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary has opened up on the Asia Cup trophy controversy, slamming the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi for his antics after the final. While it's been over a fortnight since India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is yet to receive the trophy and the winner's medals. Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, left the stadium with the accolades after Suryakumar and others refused to take them from him, owing to his anti-India stance. Naqvi has re-iterated that if the Indian team wants the trophy, they must collect it from him.

With the trophy deadlock refusing to end, Chaudhary, while speaking on the Raunac Podcast, blasted Naqvi for doing what he did after the final.

"Anybody could have handed over the trophy. There were plenty of individuals representing the UAE authority as well. Nothing states that you have to collect the trophy from just one person. It has no mention in the rules but woh Sajjan trophy leke chale gaye (he took away the trophy). Sajjan also has another meaning. Like I said, there's no rule that only one person has to hand over the trophy," said Chaudhary.

"I don't even know who he is," he added when asked if he had ever met him.

The 60-year-old labelled Naqvi's actions as bizarre, while suggesting that he never witnessed such an incident during his umpiring days.

"I just know Mohsin Raza. I only saw it in the media. Yeh coat-pant waalo se zyada milta nahi main (I don't meet people who wear coats and pants). I have never seen a trophy not be given. In local cricket, yes, there must have been instances, but I can't recall," he added.

Chaudhary, who runs a YouTube channel after retiring from umpiring, also opened up on the infamous handshake controversy involving India and Pakistan.

"There's no such guideline. The handshake culture has come into existence since the last 15-16 years. When I started officiating in the Ranji trophy, there was no such practice. Yes, the captains used to shake hands but not all players. Today, the players shake hands with almost 70 people. This is just a gesture. It's up to you whether you want to or not," Chaudhary explained.