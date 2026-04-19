Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan left many surprised with his candid response to a question about his future in the T20I side. The remarks came during the post-match press conference after Rawalpindi suffered a 32-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday. Rizwan, who managed just nine runs off nine balls in the match, was questioned about his recent run of poor form. Unlike his usual guarded responses, the senior batter openly acknowledged his struggles, took full responsibility for his performances, and vowed to work harder to regain form.

Notably, Rizwan was also left out of Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, where the team failed to reach the semi-finals.

"When I was playing in the Big Bash, the team was selected. I went there and said that I don't deserve a place in the Pakistan team with my current performance," Rizwan said during the press conference. "But I am the same person who was sitting here in front of you, and you told me that I cannot hit a six, if you remember. I am being honest."

Q: You didn't perform in BBL or in Pindiz. It doesn't look like you've got a future in the Pakistan team. Shouldn't you retire from T20?



Muhammad Rizwan said, When I was playing in the BBL and the team got selected, I myself said I didn't deserve a spot based on that… pic.twitter.com/8GCom9R5Yo — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 18, 2026

Rizwan further revealed that he had discussed his struggles with fast bowler Haris Rauf during the tournament.

"Haris is sitting at the back; he is a witness. We talked about this while eating, and I told him that I don't deserve a place in the Pakistan team with this kind of performance. He said something to me that I cannot repeat here, but he knows what I mean," Rizwan added.

Despite the criticism and recent setbacks, Rizwan remained resolute in his determination to bounce back.

"We are human beings. I admitted at the beginning that I made a mistake and that my performance has not been good. But that doesn't mean I will lose hope, sit back, or leave cricket. As long as I have the strength, I will keep working hard," he said.

As far as the match is concerned, the loss against Lahore Qalandars marked Rawalpindi's seventh defeat in as many matches in the tournament. With no wins so far, they continue to languish at the bottom of the PSL points table.

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