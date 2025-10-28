Shardul Thakur hasn't given up hope of a white-ball comeback after featuring in Tests on the tour of England earlier this year, with the all-rounder setting his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 34-year-old has played 47 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 13 Tests, with his last appearance in white-ball cricket coming in the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. "What is important for me is to keep playing matches and perform," Thakur said when asked about his future. "To get back into the Indian team, I also need to keep having those good, match-winning performances, which is eventually going to help in the selection. "And, yes, the ODI World Cup is also in South Africa so there might be a place open for a bowling all-rounder at No. 8. I am, of course, eyeing that spot," he said.

Thakur said he will continue to aim for India selection.

"Whenever the Indian team needs me or whenever I am selected, I am ready to play international cricket. My preparation is such that if tomorrow I am asked to play international cricket, I am ready," he said.

Thakur confirmed that India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play for Mumbai in the third round of Ranji Trophy, which will be an away game against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

"He's fairly experienced in international cricket and domestic cricket as well. He has never disappointed to entertain us, to perform. He's put up big scores. We've seen in both the places, domestically and internationally," Thakur said.

"When he's set, he makes sure he scores a big hundred and that's a big positive. There are expectations from everyone. Even when he comes, he's expected to perform for the team," he added.

Talking about Mumbai's drawn game against Chhattisgarh, Thakur said the pitch here at the BKC Ground was a tough one for his bowlers.

"I think the pitch was slow, it wasn't easy to get wickets. We bowled well in the first innings and that's why the spinners got wickets. But in the second innings, they also would have planned how to play," he said.

"They batted well in the second innings and eventually, the bowlers got tired. It's not easy to win an outright game in 4-4.5 sessions," Thakur added.