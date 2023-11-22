Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan had a heartwarming answer when asked about his reaction to Gautam Gambhir returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) side as a 'mentor'. Gambhir led the franchise to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. During a Q&A session on X (formerly called Twitter), an user asked SRK about Gambhir's return and his answer won a lot of hearts. "Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai. (Because Gautam Gambhir is one of our own. He was KKR's captain and our family," SRK posted on his official handle.

Gambhir, the hero of India's T20 and 50-over World Cup wins, had led Shah Rukh Khan-owned-KKR from 2011 to 2017 before parting ways. For the past two seasons, he was at the helm of Lucknow Super Giants as their 'mentor.

Lucknow qualified for play-offs in both seasons but were unable to go the distance which prompted the franchise to bring in former Australia opener and T20 World Cup winning coach Justin Langer as their Head coach.

Once the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise roped in Langer, Gambhir's exit was always on the cards.

A lengthy meeting between Gambhir and Shah Rukh at Bollywood superstar's Mumbai home had created a lot of buzz but both LSG and Gambhir had vehemently denied his exit.

Venky Mysore, the all-powerful CEO of KKR, announced that Gambhir will join hands with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again," Gambhir was quoted as saying in a press note, issued by franchise.

"I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the 'City of Joy'. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," the former India opener said.

KKR's principal owner Shah Rukh Khan said: "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our 'Captain' coming back home in a different avatar as a "mentor".

"He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

