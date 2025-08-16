While India have achieved two 50-over World Cup wins and three World Cup finals in their cricket history, one of the dark moments came during the 2007 Cricket World Cup. India lost to both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage of that edition, leading to an early exit from the tournament. The disappointing performance led to outrage amongst fans in the country. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of that squad, has now provided an insight into the mindset within the team, which included star names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni.

"We were in the hotel for two days. Aisa laga ke hum mar gaye (It felt as if we had died). Everybody had that feeling, and we were all very sad. Everyone was in shock," Irfan revealed in an interview with The Lallantop, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

India were drawn alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda in Group B of the 2007 World Cup, held in the West Indies.

India suffered a shock defeat to Bangladesh in their opening game, but hopes of qualification to the Super 8 stage returned after a thumping win over Bermuda.

However, India failed to chase down a target of 255 against Sri Lanka in their final group game, leading to an unprecedented and unceremonious exit from the 2007 World Cup.

The 2007 Cricket World Cup is often regarded as a turning point in Indian cricket, which also saw a transition take place in leadership. India would go on to win multiple ICC titles in the next decade under the leadership of MS Dhoni, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

Irfan, on the other hand, represented India in 120 ODIs, 29 Tests and 24 T20Is over the course of his career.