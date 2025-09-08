In a world obsessed with quick fixes and aesthetic ideals, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic have emerged as the latest weight-loss trend. But are they a medical marvel or a shortcut with consequences? To unpack this, I caught up with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando on NDTV's Tea Toast & Sports Podcast, who offered a powerful, science-backed, and deeply human perspective. Serena Williams' decision to use Ozempic post-pregnancy, in partnership with telehealth platform Ro, sparked global debate. Fernando applauded her honesty: "She's always trained well, eaten well. But post her traumatic C-section, she needed support. This drug was prescribed clinically, not for vanity."

However, Indian cricket greats Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh did not walk that path. Fernando says Rohit Sharma lost substantial weight after the IPL. "I worked with Rohit Sharma on his diet. He's demonstrated excellent cardiovascular fitness. He recently passed the yo-yo test, which is the highest possible level. This measures endurance, agility, and match readiness. Now maybe his puffiness or his body composition does not appeal to us in India, but his results speak for themselves. So it's very wrong for us to be judgmental. It's like in India—you go to a party and somebody's too skinny, somebody's too fat, and you make fun of them," he said.

"You need to understand that his extra mass has contributed to his strength, his power, and his sport-specific performance, which his results prove in their own right."

Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, transformed through genetic testing, microbiome analysis, and customized nutrition—without giving up his beloved parathas. "We didn't ban his favorite foods. We personalized them. That's the future of nutrition," he said.

GLP-1s: Not a Lifestyle Drug

Fernando is clear: GLP-1s are not fashion pills. "If you're thinking of fashion, get on a treadmill. Buy good gym outfits. Plan your nutrition. Give yourself 1 to 3 years."

He warns that misuse, especially in India where regulation is patchy, can lead to muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and psychological dependence.

India's Risk: Misuse & Misunderstanding

"I know of a gym trainer asking a client to get Ozempic from the US. That's not what it was meant for."

With telehealth and generic versions entering the Indian market, Fernando fears a surge in unsupervised use, especially in urban areas.

GLP-1s in Sports: A No-Go Zone

As a sports nutritionist, Fernando is firm: "I would never give this to my athletes. You lose muscle. You weaken performance. It's not worth it."

He adds that GLP-1s are not yet on the WADA banned list, but their use in sports is ethically and scientifically flawed.

Body Shaming in Sports: A Cultural Wake-Up Call

Fernando passionately addressed the toxic culture of body shaming: "Athletes are sensitive. Trolling them for their body type is cruel. Support them. Encourage them. Their body is their tool—not your entertainment."

The Future of Health: Bio-Individuality & Gut Wisdom

Fernando's most powerful message? Respect your body like it's your most expensive real estate. "Get a blood test. Know your gut microbiome. Understand your genetic blueprint. That's your crystal ball," he said.

He explains how Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) and microbiome testing can help individuals discover how their body reacts to specific foods. "Orange juice spikes my sugar. White rice too. But maybe not yours. That's bio-individuality."

'Live Like a Landlord, Not a Tenant'

"If you live in your body like a tenant, you'll need drugs. If you live in it like a landlord, you'll never need medicine."

Whether you're an athlete, a working professional, or a homemaker, the message is universal: respect your body, understand it, and nourish it scientifically.