Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie took a hilarious dig at former Pakistan fast bowler and coach Umar Gul ahead of the third Test against England. The ongoing three-match Test series between England and Pakistan has grabbed headlines across the cricketing world, not just for the on-field action but also for the controversies surrounding the Pakistan camp. Following Pakistan's humiliating defeats in the first two Tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sprang into action and recalled seven players and two members of the support staff, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

As questions continue to be raised over the PCB's sudden shake-up, Gillespie, who previously served as Pakistan's Test coach, mocked Gul over comments he made after the team's defeat in the series opener. Pakistan suffered an innings-and-103-run loss in the first Test, after which Gul attributed the heavy defeat to the weather conditions in Leeds.

"Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you're not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that?" Gillespie said on the 'Fast Bowling Cartel' podcast, which also features Glenn McGrath and Damien Fleming.

Jason Gillespie absolutely ROASTS Umar Gul for blaming Pakistan's poor bowling at Headingley on the cold English weather:



“Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you're not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that.”



No excuses at the highest level.… — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) September 7, 2026

"It's just chaos. The players are used to this stuff, and it's par for the course. To sack seven players and then request that they stay to meet the King, because it would be embarrassing for the PCB to have only some players. How can you treat people this way? It makes zero sense," he added.

Gul blamed the weather

Speaking to the media after the match, Gul claimed that the cold weather in Leeds was a major factor behind Pakistan's crushing loss to England.

"When we came here from WI, the weather was hot. It was a hot summer. We weren't expecting it to be this cold. Even the practice match at Croydon, the weather there was hot. When we reached Headingley, it was totally different," Gul had told reporters.

"It rained, and the weather was cold. Obviously, you need to spend some time in that cold weather. That's why we couldn't bowl that well, and we couldn't execute due to the weather," he added.

The third and final Test of the three-match series will begin from Wednesday at Edgbaston.

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