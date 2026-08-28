Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins on Friday threw his weight behind the ongoing former international captains' campaign seeking medical care for jailed Pakistan legend Imran Khan and said he should be treated with dignity. The 73-year-old Imran has been jailed in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges. He recently underwent a medical examination in Islamabad before being sent back to prison. His sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, have expressed fears about his safety, saying that attempts are being made to kill him. Cummins said his family should get access to Imran.

"Adding my support here to GC (Greg Chappell) and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue.

"I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," Cummins posted on 'X' quoting a short clip of Chappell in which he is seen expressing his own concerns about Imran's well being.

Cummins has become perhaps the first active cricketer to voice his support for Imran's medical care after 21 former captains, including India great Sunil Gavaskar, wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demanding humane treatment of the legendary former all-rounder.

A former Pakistan Prime Minister himself, Imran is an iconic name in the country's cricket history, having led the national team to its first and only ODI World Cup title back in 1992.

He has denied any wrongdoing and described the action against him as politically motivated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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