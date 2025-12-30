Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim's wife, Sannia Ashfaq, took to social media to post an emotional message following the couple's divorce. Ashfaq alleged that there was "involvement of a third party" and said that "her home has been broken." The couple married on August 26, 2019, in Islamabad and have three children together. She stated that she remained committed to their relationship-both as a wife and mother-in order to preserve her family, but alleged that someone who wishes to marry Imad indirectly caused the breakdown of their marriage.

"I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness," she wrote on Instagram.

"Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband. That became the final blow to an already struggling union," she added.

Imad Wasim also took to social media to announce their divorce, stating that it ended due to "repeated conflicts."

"After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce. Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect. I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary," he wrote on Instagram.