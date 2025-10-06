The India A versus Australia A One-Day series concluded with Shreyas Iyer's side securing a 2-1 triumph against the tourists. There were quite a few notable performances in the series, particularly from the hosts. In the final, it was opening batter Prabhsimran Singh who shone the brightest, notching a century, while Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag also contributed with half-centuries. The series was dominated by a powerful batting display and some sharp bowling moments from the India A side.

We take a look at both the hits and the flops from the India A team in the series:

The Standout Stars

- Prabhsimran Singh was the breakthrough star, demolishing the opposition with a sensational 102 off just 68 balls in the decisive final ODI, building the foundation for a huge run chase. He also chipped in with a fluent fifty in the first match.

- Shreyas Iyer demonstrated outstanding leadership and form. He anchored the series with a century (110) in the first game and a crucial half-century (62) in the decider.

- Riyan Parag proved instrumental in the middle order, registering consistent half-centuries in both the first (67) and the third (62) matches, effectively maintaining the team's scoring rate.

- Priyansh Arya delivered a stellar performance in his sole outing, smashing a brilliant century (101) as an opener in the first match.

- Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the pace attack effectively, finishing as India A's best bowler in the series-decider with figures of 3/38.

- The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Nishant Sindhu were lethal in the first ODI, bowling in tandem to bundle out Australia A cheaply and exposing their weakness against quality spin.

The Underperformers

- Abhishek Sharma struggled to make his impact felt, failing to convert two starts. He managed only 22 in the final and registered a duck in the second match. He was phenomenal for India in the Asia Cup 2025, but could not replicate that form in the one-day format.

- Suryansh Shedge, though a rookie, also failed to leave his mark in the series.