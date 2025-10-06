Hits And Flops As India A Beat Australia A 2-1 In Unofficial ODI Series
Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh were among the top performers for India A against Australia A in the one-day series.
- Prabhsimran Singh scored 102 off 68 balls in the final to lead India A to victory against Australia A
- Shreyas Iyer made a century and a half-century while captaining India A in the series
- Riyan Parag scored half-centuries in the first and third matches for India A
The India A versus Australia A One-Day series concluded with Shreyas Iyer's side securing a 2-1 triumph against the tourists. There were quite a few notable performances in the series, particularly from the hosts. In the final, it was opening batter Prabhsimran Singh who shone the brightest, notching a century, while Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag also contributed with half-centuries. The series was dominated by a powerful batting display and some sharp bowling moments from the India A side.
We take a look at both the hits and the flops from the India A team in the series:
The Standout Stars
- Prabhsimran Singh was the breakthrough star, demolishing the opposition with a sensational 102 off just 68 balls in the decisive final ODI, building the foundation for a huge run chase. He also chipped in with a fluent fifty in the first match.
- Shreyas Iyer demonstrated outstanding leadership and form. He anchored the series with a century (110) in the first game and a crucial half-century (62) in the decider.
- Riyan Parag proved instrumental in the middle order, registering consistent half-centuries in both the first (67) and the third (62) matches, effectively maintaining the team's scoring rate.
- Priyansh Arya delivered a stellar performance in his sole outing, smashing a brilliant century (101) as an opener in the first match.
- Arshdeep Singh spearheaded the pace attack effectively, finishing as India A's best bowler in the series-decider with figures of 3/38.
- The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Nishant Sindhu were lethal in the first ODI, bowling in tandem to bundle out Australia A cheaply and exposing their weakness against quality spin.
The Underperformers
- Abhishek Sharma struggled to make his impact felt, failing to convert two starts. He managed only 22 in the final and registered a duck in the second match. He was phenomenal for India in the Asia Cup 2025, but could not replicate that form in the one-day format.
- Suryansh Shedge, though a rookie, also failed to leave his mark in the series.