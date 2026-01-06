Steve Smith showed his class on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, remaining unbeaten on 129 as Australia stretched their first innings lead to 134 runs. However, it wasn't entirely smooth-sailing for the Australian stalwart. In a bizarre incident during the day, Smith was seemingly distracted by the sunlight deflecting off Brydon Carse's sunglasses and entering his eyes. This led to Smith asking Carse to turn his sunglasses around and wear them over the back of his head, a request which the latter accepted.

"Carsey! Can you just turn your glasses around? On the back," said Smith, as could be heard over the stump mic.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his surprise at Carse obliging to Smith's request.

"That's very nice of Brydon to do so. Don't think there's any regulation for the way you put on your glasses? I've never seen that before in my life. Brydon Carse should just put them on. I can't believe he's actually said, 'Ok, no problem'," Vaughan said, speaking on commentary.

Smith, who was batting on 51 at that point, went on to pile further misery on the England bowling attack. The 36-year-old slammed 15 boundaries and a six, reaching 129 off 205 balls at Stumps on Day 3.

Travis Head hit a swashbuckling 163. It was the destructive opener third ton of the series, to go with the phenomenal match-winning 123 he made in Perth and 170 at Adelaide.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already retained the Ashes, with England desperate for another morale-boosting win after victory at the previous Test in Melbourne.

"Nice batting wicket out there. Nice to start my innings on the back of a great innings from Travis Head," Smith told Fox Sports.

"When you're out there with him they forget about you and I was able to get into my work. Worked out well today," he added.