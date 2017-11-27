Here's How Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated Suresh Raina's 31st Birthday

India's middle-order batsman Suresh Raina turned 31 on Monday. Not just cricketers but also fans from around the world wished him by recollecting his achievements on his big day. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a picture with Raina, his wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia. Raina and his family visited Tendulkar's place for lunch.

"It was a pleasure having @ImRaina, Priyanka and the adorable Gracia over for lunch today. #HappyBirthdayRaina Have a good one!," Tendulkar's tweet read.

It was a pleasure having @ImRaina, Priyanka and the adorable Gracia over for lunch today. #HappyBirthdayRaina Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/vlFP1KkfUH — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 27, 2017

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also posted a picture with Raina to wish him on his birthday.

"Wishing you a very happy Birthday @ImRaina .May you have a blissful year ahead and may your dreams come true," Laxman tweeted.

Wishing you a very happy Birthday @ImRaina .May you have a blissful year ahead and may your dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/NCdJ62BuJJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 27, 2017

Happy Birthday to a really gifted cricketer, @ImRaina . May your hardwork pay off and you achieve more and more success. pic.twitter.com/pMHvWhMGRS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 27, 2017

May all good things happen to you this year. Happy birthday my brother @ImRaina! Keep rocking. God bless. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 27, 2017

Wishing u a very happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a great year ahead,Keep working hard it… https://t.co/Qx3OTq976Z — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2017

Happy birthday my brother @ImRaina. Much love. Have a great day! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 27, 2017

Just like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and other present and former cricketers, Raina is quite active on social media platforms.

Though he is out of the team for a while now, Raina is quite active on social media and seen tweeting about India's performances.

Good comeback by the hitman, Congrats on your 100 @imRo45

Onto the bowlers to finish the job now. Fantastic Sunday!?? #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/P0l6l34N7Q — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 26, 2017

The run machine carries on! 5th double hundred as captain! @imVkohli

No adjective can do your performances justice. ???#IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/4E2FRDW0i6 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 26, 2017

Raina is one of the cricketers who have scored centuries in all formats of the game.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, last played in India colours in February earlier this year. He scored 63 runs against England in a T20I match in Bengaluru.